News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

Railroad Construction To Cause Delays Through Lebanon Wednesday/Thursday

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 14, 2021 , , , ,

Those who normally drive through Lebanon on Highway 5 are being given a heads-up that, more than likely, you will have to follow a detour for a couple days this week.

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch says the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail company will be doing work at the Jefferson Street crossing…“The crossing there needs to be repair and the railroad is going to do that work this week, it’s scheduled that way anyway and it doesn’t appear that the weather will cause any impact.”

Traffic in both directions will be shut down at the crossing with detours along routes “BB” and “F” during the work.

The work is planned to begin on Wednesday and be finished sometime Thursday evening.

Photo courtesy of Dustin Holmes on Flicker: https://www.flickr.com/photos/dustinholmes/

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Rock Island Trail To Become A Reality Following Signing In Eldon

Dec 14, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

Live Meeting As Governor Parson Announces Decision On Rock Island Rail Trail

Dec 14, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Registered Sex Offender Arrested At Lake Of The Ozarks State Park

Dec 14, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Rock Island Trail To Become A Reality Following Signing In Eldon

Dec 14, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

Live Meeting As Governor Parson Announces Decision On Rock Island Rail Trail

Dec 14, 2021 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Railroad Construction To Cause Delays Through Lebanon Wednesday/Thursday

Dec 14, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News

Registered Sex Offender Arrested At Lake Of The Ozarks State Park

Dec 14, 2021 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com