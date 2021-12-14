Those who normally drive through Lebanon on Highway 5 are being given a heads-up that, more than likely, you will have to follow a detour for a couple days this week.

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch says the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail company will be doing work at the Jefferson Street crossing…“The crossing there needs to be repair and the railroad is going to do that work this week, it’s scheduled that way anyway and it doesn’t appear that the weather will cause any impact.”

Traffic in both directions will be shut down at the crossing with detours along routes “BB” and “F” during the work.

The work is planned to begin on Wednesday and be finished sometime Thursday evening.

