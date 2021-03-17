Rain And Some Severe Storms Expected Today – Flash Flood Watch In Effect

More rain headed to the Lake Area by Wednesday evening, and weather forecasters are again concerned about flooding.

“That is something we want to watch. Just remember, when you see a ponding on the roadway where you can’t see the road…you don’t know if the road is going to be under there. It only takes a few inches of water to move a vehicle” says Laura Lockwood, Meteorologist with the Weatherology Weather Center.

She tells KRMS News the Lake Area could get the same amount of rain as what fell last weekend, but in a shorter period of time “and with that incoming rain there is a possibility that we could see another Flood Watch being issued here, as all that rain makes it’s way back in.”

Lockwood also says some storms moving through Mid-Missouri could be more powerful than the last round of rain, with higher risks of Tornadoes further to the south.