Rain Brings Concerns Over Lake Levels

By

The lake area is finally getting some much-needed rain.  That is a welcome sign for farmers, but it also could generate some concern as to how it affects lake levels.  Ameren Missouri’s Jeff Green, speaking on The Ozarks This Morning on KRMS, says people downstream often have differing opinions on where the lake should be.

 

      NEWS-6-21-18 Jeff Green lake levels 1 - 21st June 2018

 

Green says Truman has extra water right now, which has helped them maintain the current level at Lake of the Ozarks.  

 

      NEWS-6-21-18 Jeff Green lake levels 2 - 21st June 2018

 

You can monitor lake levels online at Ameren’s website.

Filed Under: Local News

