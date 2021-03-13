Rain Or Shine: St. Patrick’s Day Parade In Lake Ozark Must Go On

Rain or shine, the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Lake Ozark is a go.

“It’s on the Bagnell dam strip. It start’s all the way up there by city hall” says Lake Ozark Mayor Gerry Murawski.

He tells KRMS News they stopped registration for floats at 150 earlier this week and he promises you won’t have to look far to find some corned beef and cabbage “Places all up and down the strip have always done the corned beef and cabbage, including Rock Island Line which has used the same recipe for nearly 50 years.”

Murawski says he’s expecting this year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade to be the biggest ever in Lake Ozark.