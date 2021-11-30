News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Rallies Planned As Roe V. Wade Will Be Put To The “Supreme” Test

Several Pro-Life rallies are being held across the country this week in response to the Supreme Court of the United States agreeing to hear arguments in the case of Dobbs versus Jackson…considered by many legal scholars to be the case that could lead to the overturning of the 48-year-old Roe-V-Wade decision. At issue is the time of viability for a fetus and abortion rights in general. Among the rallies, on Wednesday, will be one at the Missouri Supreme Court building on High Street in Jefferson City from 12:30-1:30. Several speakers are expected to take to the podium including Secretary of State John Ashcroft and Pastor Father Anthony Viviano from St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Other planned rallies include at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis starting at 12-noon and in front of the United States Supreme Court building in Washington D.C. with an expected starting time of 9-AM eastern time.

