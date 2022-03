A rally to promote election integrity across Missouri, and beyond, is set for Wednesday of this week in Jefferson City.

Sponsored by “Concerned Citizens of Missouri,” the group is rallying for legislation that would mandate photo-ID’s to be presented at the ballot boxes, the use of hand-marked ballots, a ban on ballot drop boxes and for no expansions of absentee ballots…even if in person.

The rally is being held at the Missouri State Capitol, on Wednesday, starting at 12:30.