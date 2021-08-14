Heads Up RAM Truck drivers.
Officials with Fiat Chrysler are recalling over 250,000 RAM trucks because of an issue with the side air bags.
They say they can explode without warning and will hurl shrapnel into the cabin.
The recall affects the 2500 and 3500 heavy duty trucks from 2015 to 2020, and some older versions of the Ram 1500 and Classics.
***More info:
Statement: Side-curtain Air Bags
An FCA US investigation discovered certain vehicles may be equipped with air-bag inflators that were contaminated by moisture during the supplier’s manufacturing process. Such inflators may rupture, even without air-bag deployment, possibly sending debris into the cabin.
The Company is aware of a single rupture involving one of its vehicles. There were no injuries.
The inflators were produced by a supplier implicated in a similar recall by another auto maker.
The FCA campaign is limited to certain model-year 2015-20 Ram 3500 pickup trucks and cab-chassis vehicles, 2500 pickups and previous-generation 1500 pickups, now known as the Classic. The current-generation Ram 1500, which launched in model-year 2019, is not affected.
As with all safety recalls, service will be provided free of charge.
Affected customers will be advised when they may schedule service; those with questions or concerns may call 1-800-853-1403.
The campaign affects additional vehicles in Canada (est. 42,532), Mexico (est. 3,802) and certain markets outside North America (est. 4,540).
A small number of inflators sold as replacement parts are also subject to recall.