Heads Up RAM Truck drivers.

Officials with Fiat Chrysler are recalling over 250,000 RAM trucks because of an issue with the side air bags.

They say they can explode without warning and will hurl shrapnel into the cabin.

The recall affects the 2500 and 3500 heavy duty trucks from 2015 to 2020, and some older versions of the Ram 1500 and Classics.

***More info:

Statement: Side-curtain Air Bags