RAP Back Program Helps Agencies Track Employees’ Criminal Records

Missouri is making it easier for some employers to know when their workers get into legal trouble. Effective Tuesday, the state is now participating in a program called RAP Back. That stands for the national Record of Arrest and Prosecution program. It’s a real-time monitoring system for criminal history. Proponents say it closed a loophole that would let some criminals slip through the cracks. Before, employers would conduct a background check before hiring the employee, but had no record of any legal trouble for that person after the point of hire. Now if that worker is arrested here or in another state, the agency employing them will be notified immediately. The program is designed for, but not limited to, schools, healthcare providers, providers of childcare and eldercare, government agencies, law enforcement, and court personnel.