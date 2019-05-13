News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Rape Case Ordered for Trial; Camden County Murder Case in Limbo

By Leave a Comment

Two cases we’re following in Camden County are progressing at different speeds right now.


Mansour Beyah is accused of first-degree rape for an incident that took place in early March. He’s filed a waiver of formal arraignment. The court has ordered that case to be scheduled for trial.

 


There’s been another delay in the case of a woman accused of killing a former boyfriend. After another attorney withdrew from the case, the new counsel representing Christine Zahn recently filed a waiver of her right to a speedy trial. There are currently no new hearing dates scheduled for Zahn, who’s charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the killing of Derek Harrelson.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!