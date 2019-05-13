Rape Case Ordered for Trial; Camden County Murder Case in Limbo

Two cases we’re following in Camden County are progressing at different speeds right now.



Mansour Beyah is accused of first-degree rape for an incident that took place in early March. He’s filed a waiver of formal arraignment. The court has ordered that case to be scheduled for trial.



There’s been another delay in the case of a woman accused of killing a former boyfriend. After another attorney withdrew from the case, the new counsel representing Christine Zahn recently filed a waiver of her right to a speedy trial. There are currently no new hearing dates scheduled for Zahn, who’s charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the killing of Derek Harrelson.