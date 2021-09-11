Reaction To President Biden’s COVID Mandate Met With Hard Push-back In The Ozarks

Reaction to President Biden’s vaccine mandate is being met with harsh push-back in the Lake of the Ozarks region.

In separate interviews on KRMS, both Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler say the request “infringes” on the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Missouri.

“This is so over the top, this is so….tyrannical in the way they are doing this” says Lake Area Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District, “They’re going to intimidate a lot of small businesses to get everyone vaccinated. To mandate that is way out of line…we’re going to take this to court and I think they’re going to lose.”

“Well it’s draconian and it’s unconstitutional” says Lake Area Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler of Missouri’s 4th Congressional District,“I never thought I would see a day, in our country, where the Government would be forcing citizens to do something (a medical procedure) and these mandates are just out of line. They’re UN-American and they have to be opposed.”

At the Camden County Commission, one commissioner agrees.

In a post to Facebook, 1st district commissioner James Gohagan says he will never vote to “force” residents to put anything in their bodies and that he will vote “no” on any such requirement for the district and county employees.

“Citizens of Camden County, I will never agree to force you to put anything into your body against your will, that applies for county employees as well. My vote will always be no.” says Gohagan.

That sentiment is being echoed by leaders throughout Missouri who also say the President is stepping over a line that “should never be crossed.”