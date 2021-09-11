News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Reaction To President Biden’s COVID Mandate Met With Hard Push-back In The Ozarks

By

Reaction to President Biden’s vaccine mandate is being met with harsh push-back in the Lake of the Ozarks region.

In separate interviews on KRMS, both Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler say the request “infringes” on the rights and freedoms of the citizens of Missouri.

“This is so over the top, this is so….tyrannical in the way they are doing this” says Lake Area Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District, “They’re going to intimidate a lot of small businesses to get everyone vaccinated. To mandate that is way out of line…we’re going to take this to court and I think they’re going to lose.”

“Well it’s draconian and it’s unconstitutional” says Lake Area Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler of Missouri’s 4th Congressional District,“I never thought I would see a day, in our country, where the Government would be forcing citizens to do something (a medical procedure) and these mandates are just out of line. They’re UN-American and they have to be opposed.”

At the Camden County Commission, one commissioner agrees.

In a post to Facebook, 1st district commissioner James Gohagan says he will never vote to “force” residents to put anything in their bodies and that he will vote “no” on any such requirement for the district and county employees.

“Citizens of Camden County, I will never agree to force you to put anything into your body against your will, that applies for county employees as well. My vote will always be no.” says Gohagan.

That sentiment is being echoed by leaders throughout Missouri who also say the President is stepping over a line that “should never be crossed.”

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com