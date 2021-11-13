News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Real Estate Prices Inventory Begins To Even Out But Prices Remain Strong

By

gray wooden house

Photo by todd kent on Unsplash

Despite being in that time of year when sales are typically slower, the real estate market at the lake remains strong.

That’s according to Wade Covington, from Century-21 Prestige, who says the lake area is still busy despite inventory evening out a bit “Inventory evens out, that means you have a little bit more supplies. What we were seeing was such a high demand that was causing all these crazy multiple offers, as everyone knows about now, but it’s now calming down a bit.”

Covington also says, despite that evening out of inventory, real estate prices still remain healthy in the lake area.

Filed Under: Business, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com