Real Estate Prices Inventory Begins To Even Out But Prices Remain Strong

Despite being in that time of year when sales are typically slower, the real estate market at the lake remains strong.

That’s according to Wade Covington, from Century-21 Prestige, who says the lake area is still busy despite inventory evening out a bit “Inventory evens out, that means you have a little bit more supplies. What we were seeing was such a high demand that was causing all these crazy multiple offers, as everyone knows about now, but it’s now calming down a bit.”

Covington also says, despite that evening out of inventory, real estate prices still remain healthy in the lake area.