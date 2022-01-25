Heads up moms and dads, your child’s binky may be under a recall.

Mushy and company is recalling almost 334,000 frig silicone pacifiers.

The consumer product Safety Commission says the base of the Nipple has a fine slit that can cause it to detach from the plastic shield and pose a choking hazard.

There are two models involved, the Classic and the daisy.

They’re sold at T. J. Maxx, spearmint, Love Olivia and jade on amazon And at other stores.

The company has gotten eight reports of parts coming off, but none of injuries