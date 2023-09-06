Recall Underway For Tyson Frozen Chicken

A popular frozen meal is the subject of a nationwide recall after plastic contamination was apparently discovered in a meal.

ConAgra Brands issued the recall affecting more than 245,000 pounds of Banquet chicken strips.

The affected product under the recall has the best-by-dates of December 11, 2024…January 1, 2025…or January 7, 2025…and lot numbers that include 5009317120, 5009319220 or 5009319820.

Anyone who purchased affected Banquet chicken strips should dispose of the product or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

MORE INFO From Food Safety News:

The USDA has identified retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, and Target, that received part of more than 11 million pounds of recalled Tyson chicken strips. Eleven brands and several flavors are involved. Three people have reported injuries from metal pieces in the products.

Other well-known chains such as CVS, Family Dollar, Hy-Vee, Meijer, Piggly Wiggly, Publix and Wegmans are on the retailer list.

“The problem was discovered when FSIS received two consumer complaints of extraneous material in the chicken strip products. FSIS is now aware of six complaints during this time frame involving similar pieces of metal with three alleging oral injury,” according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Government officials are concerned consumers, commercial kitchen operators, and military kitchen supervisors may unknowingly have the recalled Tyson chicken strips in their freezers because of their long shelf life. The products have “Use By Dates” of Oct. 1, 2019, through March 7, 2020.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to an expanded recall notice posted May 4 by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The 11 million pound recall of chicken strips is separate from one posted June 7 by the FSIS for 190,000 pounds of Tyson frozen chicken “fritters.” The June 7 recall was initiated because of complaints about plastic pieces. At least three schools filed complaints about the chicken fritters, but no injuries have been reported.

The chicken strips retailer list, posted June 11 by the USDA, relates to a recall that was originally posted March 21 and expanded on May 4 to include 11 million pounds of products. The initial recall notice was for 69,000 pounds of chicken strips. In addition to nationwide distribution in the United States, Tyson also shipped the implicated chicken strips to the U.S. Virgin Islands, Hong Kong, Bermuda, and St. Maarten.

The 32 retailers identified Tuesday as having received the Tyson chicken strips, and the dozens of states where they sold the products are: