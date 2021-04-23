Recent Snow Causes Increasing Risk Of Wildfires For The Lake Area

Warmer weather and maybe some rain coming to Lake of the Ozarks entering the weekend, which may help the grass turn green, but the threat of Lake Area wildfires is still there.

“Hopefully the rain and the precipitation will time out right and we can keep the danger down considerably” says John Scheper with the Gravois Fire Protection District, “but it’s certainly not a time to let your guard down by any stretch.”

He tells KRMS News February snow continues to elevate the risk of wildfires in the Lake Area “what that does is, it builds up the nitrogen level in the soil. And when that nitrogen level is up, that energy level comes up and fires will burn more vigorously when that happens.”

Scheper says it’s always a good idea to call your local fire protection district before you decide to burn anything outdoors.