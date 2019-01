Great weather a couple weeks ago helped contribute to a huge turnout for Eagle Days at Lake of the Ozarks.

NEWS-1-31-19 Cook 1 - 31st January 2019

Michelle Cook says they also presented educational programs to students in 13 area elementary schools prior to the official Eagle Days festivities.

NEWS-1-31-19 Cook 2 - 31st January 2019

Next year’s Eagle Days will be held January 4th and 5th.