Record-Setting Pace Continues for Mid-County FPD

The Mid-County Fire Protection District remains on pace for another record-setting year in terms of call volume. Chief Scott Frandsen says the department handled 188 incidents in August, up from 178 in 2017. So far this year, they’ve responded to 1,452 calls. That number is well above their total for the same time period last year, when they had responded to 1,428 incidents. The August calls included 122 medical emergencies, eight accidents, four natural cover fires, and three structure fires.