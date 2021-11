The Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce is, once again, is teaming up with the American Red Cross to hold another blood drive.

The Red Cross will be on hand for the effort, set for next Tuesday the 23rd, at the Camdenton Chamber on west highway-54.

The blood drive hours will be from 10-2 that day and, of course, all types of blood are needed.

To schedule an appointment you can call 1-800-RED Cross.