Unattended cooking is being called the likely cause of a fire that severely damaged a modular home on Aubrey Bell Road in Camden County. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the call was received just after 7:00 Thursday evening. Upon arrival, flames were showing through the roof and the home was about 30-percent involved. Residents of the home were able to make it out before equipment arrived on the scene and the blaze was brought under control in about 15 minutes but not before the widespread damage. There were no injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

