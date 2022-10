Anyone wanting to do some open burning in the lake area today should put it off for another day.

Despite the rain received over the past couple of days, conditions are still considered ripe for rapid and uncontrolled fire spread.

There are 34 counties including Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton in the red flag warning which, officially, goes (went) into effect at 12-noon and will go until 8-PM.

No rain is in the forecast until, at least, early-to-mid next week.