Redevelopment, Paving on Agenda for Osage Beach Board of Aldermen

A plan to turn the former Franklin Lodge into an upscale lakeside restaurant with rental condos will go before the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen again Thursday. Proposed zoning changes for the development are scheduled for second reading that night. The board will also discuss a $454,000 project to pave Osage Beach Parkway east of the Grand Glaize Bridge. Lake Ozark and the Osage Beach Special Road District are expected to contribute monetarily to that project. Thursday’s meeting begins at 6pm in Osage Beach City Hall.