A 22-year-old on probation for a child pornography charge from August, 2017, in Miller County now finds himself in more trouble.

Seth James was picked up late Monday afternoon in Camden County by the highway patrol.

The patrol report alleges that James, a registered sex offender, was physically present in a state park.

James also has an ongoing case, also in Miller County, in which he is facing four felony counts for failing to register as an offender.

A pre-trial conference on that case had been scheduled for today (Tuesday).

In the meantime, James was taken to the Camden County Jail where he is being held on no bond.