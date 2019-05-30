Release of Water Raises Concerns Over Debris Ahead of Lake Race

The release of water from Truman into Lake of the Ozarks has raised some concern ahead of Saturday’s boat races. Captain Matt Walz of the Water Patrol says they’re concerned about a large influx of debris and the dangers that presents for racers as well as casual boaters. Rich Chiles of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says there will be debris that flows downstream.

Boaters should exercise increased caution and care over the next several days.