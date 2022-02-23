News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Renew Your Wedding Vows Event Brings In Tons Of Food Donations For Eldon Food Pantry

The numbers are in and the Eldon Food Pantry, along with more than 200 couples who showed up, are the big winners following this year’s “Renew Your Wedding Vows” event in Camdenton.

Sponsored by Bridal Cave along with KRMS, 93.5 Rocks, Classic Country 104.9 and 98.7 the Cove radio stations, there were three overflowing grocery carts containing non-perishable food items plus $250-cash collected for the cause.

Each year a food bank in the area is chosen as the recipient of the donated food items.

In the past food has been provided to charities in Camdenton, Osage Beach and Greenview.

These donated food items come in at a time when food banks are hit especially hard after the holidays as donations drop off.

Plans are already underway for next year’s 13th annual event planned at the Bridal Cave.

