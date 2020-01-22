REO Speedwagon to Headline at Ozarks Amphitheater July 4th

NEWS-1-22-20 REO - 22nd January 2020

It could be part of the forecast, but instead it’s just a look at what’s to come later this year. Classic rock lovers in the lake area are in for a treat this summer…

NEWS-1-22-20 REO Announcement-1 - 22nd January 2020

Mary Kay von Brendel, Director of Operations, appearing yesterday on KRMS Radio making the official announcement about REO coming to the lake and taking the stage at the Ozarks Amphitheater. Tom Abbett, Director of Business Development for the amphitheater, says the announcement is a culmination of pursuing REO and the timing just falling into place…

NEWS-1-22-20 REO Announcement-2 - 22nd January 2020

Ticket prices and other info on the REO Speedwagon concert are available on the Ozarks Amphitheater website and social media page. VonBrendel and Abbett will be back on KRMS at 10:30 Monday morning with another major concert announcement…one they say will not disappoint music fans in the lake area.