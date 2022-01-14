MoDOT is hoping that patience really is a virtue for lake area residents and visitors who are used to using Bagnell Dam for their travels.

The dam has been closed to traffic since right after Labor Day and had been expected to be re-opened by the early part of December.

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Bob Lynch says there is some light at the end of the tunnel…“I understand it’s getting frustrating probably out there for some….I wish we could provide a date, just not yet. We’re working on the last pieces of what we have to repair.”

Keeping a close eye on the work is Paige Jones…executive director of the Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jones says it may be taking longer than originally expected but it’s better to wait a little longer to make sure it’s all done the right way…“I know they’re doing solid work on the dam, they want it to last…and they’re taking the time to do what needs to be done.”

Some of the work still to be done: finishing touches on the sidewalk which also includes an ADA-approved handrail, the barrier wall and some of the curbing not to mention some minor improvements being done by Ameren.

One of the dates dropped in conversations for the work to be done which, of course is weather dependent, and the dam to be re-opened would be right before St. Patrick’s Day.