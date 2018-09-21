Repair Work on Bridges Over Wrights Creek Begins Monday

The next round of bridge work in an ongoing rehab program along Route 54 in Miller and Cole counties is set to begin next week. MoDot will be starting work Monday on the east and westbound bridges over Wrights Creek five miles north of Lake Ozark. Those bridges will be getting some deck repairs and a new concrete overlay. The project will reduce traffic to one lane in both directions through mid-November. Work is already underway on the westbound bridge over the Little Gravois Creek. It’s part of a larger program involving nine bridges between Brazito and Lake of the Ozarks. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of next June.