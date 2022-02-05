The Cole County Sheriff’s Department and the Jefferson City SWAT team arrested a man after a drug raid on a home off Collier Lane Tuesday. The departments executed a narcotics-related search and found over 27 grams of cocaine, 60 doses of fentanyl, and six grams of methamphetamine.

49-year-old Marty D. Love was charged with two counts of second-degree drug trafficking and one count of delivery.

Love has previous drug-related convictions and is currently on probation, as well as awaiting trial for other pending drug charges.

He was taken to the Cole County Jail, and is being held without bond.