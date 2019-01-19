News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Report: Gun Violence Costs Missouri Nearly $2 Billion Yearly

By Leave a Comment

Gun violence is taking its toll financially on Missouri. According to a recent report from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, the directly-measurable costs of gun violence in the state tops $1.9 billion, with a direct annual cost to taxpayers of approximately $384 million. Those figures include $98 million in healthcare, $159 million in law enforcement and criminal justice expenses, plus millions more in costs to employers and lost income. Erica Taylor works for the Aim 4 Peace program through the Kansas City health department. She says the study isn’t anti-gun, it’s simply an analysis of the costs associated when guns are used improperly.

      NEWS-1-19-19 Erica Taylor - 19th January 2019

Aim 4 Peace uses a model available to all communities that includes using community outreach to try to curb gun violence.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!