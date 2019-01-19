Report: Gun Violence Costs Missouri Nearly $2 Billion Yearly

Gun violence is taking its toll financially on Missouri. According to a recent report from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, the directly-measurable costs of gun violence in the state tops $1.9 billion, with a direct annual cost to taxpayers of approximately $384 million. Those figures include $98 million in healthcare, $159 million in law enforcement and criminal justice expenses, plus millions more in costs to employers and lost income. Erica Taylor works for the Aim 4 Peace program through the Kansas City health department. She says the study isn’t anti-gun, it’s simply an analysis of the costs associated when guns are used improperly.

Aim 4 Peace uses a model available to all communities that includes using community outreach to try to curb gun violence.