REPORT: High Speed Pursuit Comes to End With Canine Cornering Suspect Near Eldon

UPDATE:

A pursuit that began in Jefferson City ended in Miller County with two people taken into custody. Reports indicate that authorities were looking for two suspects involved in a robbery. Authorities backed off as the chase moved west toward Miller County. Spike strips were used to stop the vehicle, at which time the suspects fled on foot. Several agencies were involved in the search, including K-9 units and a Highway Patrol Helicopter. It ended in the Pin Oak Road area off of Scrivner Road.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Although not many details are available, at least one person has been taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit, which started in Cole County, came to an end in Miller County. Reports indicate the pursuit may have started in the Jefferson City area with authorities backing off as the vehicle fled westbound toward Miller County. The vehicle was eventually stopped with the driver, apparently, then fleeing on foot. Several agencies were involved in the sequence of events including what was believed to be the highway patrol helicopter. The foot pursuit focused on an area near highway-54 and highway-87 with, at least, one person taken into custody in a yard along Pin Oak Road, off Scrivner Road. At last check, the individual was taken for questioning to the Miller County Jail.