News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

REPORT: High Speed Pursuit Comes to End With Canine Cornering Suspect Near Eldon

By Leave a Comment

UPDATE:

A pursuit that began in Jefferson City ended in Miller County with two people taken into custody. Reports indicate that authorities were looking for two suspects involved in a robbery. Authorities backed off as the chase moved west toward Miller County. Spike strips were used to stop the vehicle, at which time the suspects fled on foot. Several agencies were involved in the search, including K-9 units and a Highway Patrol Helicopter. It ended in the Pin Oak Road area off of Scrivner Road.

 

ORIGINAL STORY:

Although not many details are available, at least one person has been taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit, which started in Cole County, came to an end in Miller County. Reports indicate the pursuit may have started in the Jefferson City area with authorities backing off as the vehicle fled westbound toward Miller County. The vehicle was eventually stopped with the driver, apparently, then fleeing on foot. Several agencies were involved in the sequence of events including what was believed to be the highway patrol helicopter. The foot pursuit focused on an area near highway-54 and highway-87 with, at least, one person taken into custody in a yard along Pin Oak Road, off Scrivner Road. At last check, the individual was taken for questioning to the Miller County Jail.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!