Details are sketchy but an investigation is, apparently, underway after a high school student attacked a Camdenton School District official. That’s according to unofficial sources who say the incident, reportedly, happened Tuesday morning between an unnamed student, likely an underclassman, and Principal Brett Thompson. A motive for the alleged assault has not been released and there was no word on any injuries. Officials from the school district were unavailable for comment and the Camdenton Police Department tells KRMS News that a press release will be issued sometime on Wednesday.

