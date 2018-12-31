News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Reported Altercation Leads to Arson Charge in Morgan County

By Leave a Comment

A Gravois Mills man is being held in the Morgan County Jail after an alleged altercation over the weekend comes to an end with felony charges being filed. According to reports, law enforcement and fire department personnel were called to a residence shortly after 10:15 this past Saturday night in the 32-thousand block of Idle Wild. Preliminary reports indicated that a fire had been set inside the residence which was extinguished by the time authorities arrived on the scene. Taken into custody was 22-year-old Jason Anthony White. White was put on a mental evaluation and is charged with a class-B felony for arson and a class-E felony for unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set at $35-thousand.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!