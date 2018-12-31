Reported Altercation Leads to Arson Charge in Morgan County

A Gravois Mills man is being held in the Morgan County Jail after an alleged altercation over the weekend comes to an end with felony charges being filed. According to reports, law enforcement and fire department personnel were called to a residence shortly after 10:15 this past Saturday night in the 32-thousand block of Idle Wild. Preliminary reports indicated that a fire had been set inside the residence which was extinguished by the time authorities arrived on the scene. Taken into custody was 22-year-old Jason Anthony White. White was put on a mental evaluation and is charged with a class-B felony for arson and a class-E felony for unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set at $35-thousand.