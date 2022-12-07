Representative Dr. Thomas Pre-Files Several Bills Ahead Of January Session

The Missouri legislative session begins on January 4th, and State Representative Dr. Lisa Thomas who represents most of Camden County has pre-filed several bills.

Among them is one that would change how the fees collected from boater-safety cards are used by the state…“Instead of going to the General Revenue, putting that money over into a water patrol fund…that is to be used for statewide education. It makes perfect sense.”

Currently those dollars go into the state’s general fund but if passed Thomas’ bill would direct those funds go to boater-safety education….“And a companion bill along with has to do with just with broadening who will be needing to get that boater safety card. As it stands right now, it’s purely on the Lakes in Missouri….but to be more consistent with the other 44 states that have such laws….and also, in compliance with just logic….last time I checked, Rivers have water in them! So we’re expanding the boater safety card requirements to waterways of Missouri, so it will be lakes and rivers. Obviously the fees collected, would go to that statewide initiative….that water patrol fund.”

The legislative session begins on January 4th.