Lake area state Representative Dr. Lisa Thomas is honoring members of an organization that provides life-changing services to Missouri Veterans.

Thomas welcomed the staff and local residents from the Lake Area at the Hero’s Outreach Program at the Missouri Capitol Building in Jefferson City.

Thomas says the program helps to provide awareness, education and prevention resources for Veterans of all US armed forces and has helped address situations involving veterans who were contemplating suicide as a result of PTSD.

This program was created by Eldon Resident John Morlock, who survived a suicide attempt himself, and has been working with Veterans across the state since 2016.

***more info:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Rep. Dr. Lisa Thomas recently honored the members of an outstanding organization that provides life-changing services to veterans in Missouri. Thomas welcomed the staff and some local members of the Heroes Outreach Program to the Missouri State Capitol building.

Through social gatherings in multiple communities, the Heroes Outreach Program provides awareness, education, and prevention resources for veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The program was founded in 2016 to address the dire situation of more than 20 military veterans a day committing suicide due to Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Sadly, that number has now grown to over 24 veterans a day being lost to suicide. The program was started by Army veteran and Eldon, Missouri resident John Morlock, who survived a suicide attempt because of PTSD.

Morlock and others involved with the program made the trip to Jefferson City where Thomas presented them with an official House Courtesy Resolution honoring them for their efforts to address the devastating impact of PTSD.

“John Morlock and everyone involved with Heroes Outreach have done such an outstanding job of helping our veterans to have a better quality of life. It is truly an honor to be able to pay tribute to these amazingly dedicated individuals who have done so much for our nation’s heroes in their time of need and on an ongoing basis. The program has absolutely saved lives,” said Thomas, R-Lake Ozark.