News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Representative Luetkemeyer Will Not Run For Open Senate Seat

By

While U-S Missouri Representative Hartzler’s announcing she will run for the U-S Senate, A Lake Area Representative in the U-S House will not.

“I have no interest in going to the Senate. It would be an honor to go over there as well, but I’m happy where I am at. I love the job, love the district. I hope to continue to serve in this capacity for as long as the electorate will have me” says Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, who represents the 3rd Congressional District in Missouri.

He tells KRMS News the seniority he has right now in the U-S House gives him the chance to chair several different committees if Republicans gain the majority again in 2022.

Congressman Luetkemeyer has represented the 13 counties that make up the 3rd Congressional District in Missouri since 2009.

Luetkemeyer says a big issue he’s working on right now is the currently labor shortage, as there are lots of jobs available, but few applicants who want them “and then you have the $300 unemployment check and the stimulus checks, which are disincentivizing people to go to work.”

Luetkemeyer tells KRMS News he thinks those small businesses and entrepreneurs are driving the economy right now.

But some of those businesses can’t operate with the same hours they used to because they don’t have enough employees.

Luetkemeyer says a report this week from the U-S Department of Labor showed 9-point-3 million jobs available across the country in April, and that was an increase of about one million more jobs that were open in March.

Filed Under: Local News, Politics, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com