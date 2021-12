A crash on Interstate 44 in Pulaski County has claimed the life of a Republic Missouri man.

According to the Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Trumel Cox was traveling west on I-44 just four miles west of Waynesville, when his tractor-trailer ran off the left side of the road.

Investigators say he hit the median cable, causing the truck to overturn.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene.