Constituents in the senate’s 6th district and the house’s 123rd district will have another chance to hear from their respective candidates during the next meeting of the Camden County Republican Club.

The club will be meeting on Tuesday, the 19th, at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton.

Expected speakers during the meeting are: incumbent Mike Bernskoetter and challenger Scott Riedel in the Senate race, and Incumbent Doctor Lisa Thomas and challenger Mindy Martin in the House race.

You can find the link for RSVP’s on the Republican Club’s website.

The doors will open at 6:30 with the program to begin at 7:00 that night.

