Republican Club To Host Candidates For Missouri House And Senate

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jul 6, 2022 , , ,

Constituents in the senate’s 6th district and the house’s 123rd district will have another chance to hear from their respective candidates during the next meeting of the Camden County Republican Club.

The club will be meeting on Tuesday, the 19th, at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton.

Expected speakers during the meeting are: incumbent Mike Bernskoetter and challenger Scott Riedel in the Senate race, and Incumbent Doctor Lisa Thomas and challenger Mindy Martin in the House race.

You can find the link for RSVP’s on the Republican Club’s website.

The doors will open at 6:30 with the program to begin at 7:00 that night.

 

***Details:

**Reminder**
TUESDAY, July 19th, 2022
Camden County
Republican Club Meeting
Community Christian Church
1064 N Business Hwy 5
Camdenton, MO
7:00 PM
Doors open at 6:30 PM
SPEAKERS:
Candidates for MO Senate District 6
Mike Bernskoetter(I)
Scott Riedel
Candidates for MO House District 123
Dr Lisa Thomas(I)
Mindy Martin
Please RSVP to Teri, by Sunday, July 17th,
or text/call 619-957-5090

