Residential Fire Leaves Montreal Residents Without a Home

A Montreal area home is destroyed by fire and the Red Cross is called in to assist the residents who are, now, without a home. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the call to the 3900 block of Route-E was received just before 10:00 Sunday night.

      NEWS-6-25-18 MC Fire - 25th June 2018

The blaze originated in the bedroom area. There were no injuries and the State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to help determine the exact cause of the fire. Personnel from Osage Beach and Tri-County provided mutual aid at the scene while Sunrise Beach moved up to help Mid-County with any other calls received at the time.

