Residents Across The Ozarks Are Reacting To The Possible Raise Of The Gas Tax

Residents across the Ozarks are reacting to a bill that’s moving through Jefferson City, aiming to increase the Gas Tax for the first time in 25 years.

“It’s ridiculous!” says one woman. One man says “you can’t plan for it, you wake up and there it is” while another man says “I don’t want no taxes…but if you gotta pay them, then you gotta pay them.”

The proposal up for consideration would raise the state’s gas tax 2.5 cents per gallon, every year for the next four years.

That would generate a total of $450 million dollars for the state’s road and bridge departments, with an option to get a yearly rebate of the tax money you spend on fuel.

Speaking with our news partner KY 3 TV, Ozarks Transportation Organization Director Sara Fields says their biggest issue has been keeping up with the change in inflation “Between inflation and increased efficiency in fuel economies, we just don’t have spending power that we once did. Our big issue is that the fuel tax hasn’t kept up with the inflation. We don’t want a big money influx, we just want to keep up with what we have been able to do in the past.”

While the bill has passed a committee in the House and passed in the Missouri Senate, the legislative session only has 2 weeks left before recess and a final vote on the bill has not been scheduled as of yet.