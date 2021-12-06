Patients of the SSM Healthcare center on Bagnell Dam Blvd gathered on Saturday to stand in protest against the decision to close the clinic’s doors by SSM executives.

Protest organizer Kylin Cockrum tells KRMS news why she felt the gathering was necessary “It’s important to fight for good healthcare and these good physicians. This is something that is happening all over the country and I’m definitely read to take a stand.”

The protest brought in around 20 citizens who gathered, waving signs of disapproval, and demanding answers.

Cockrum claims the clinic sees as many as ten-thousand patients each year, both lake natives and tourists alike, and would force many to drive upwards of 45-miles to the next-nearest SSM clinic near Tipton or Jefferson City.

One protester says they believe the clinic’s closure is a political statement, claiming clinic staff were treating Covid-19 patients in ways that opposed the CDC’s guidelines “I think they’re shutting this one down, because of the COVID protocols. They are prescribing Ivermectin and they’re anti-VAX. This is absolutely a political statement by SSM.”

At this time, we cannot confirm if that is the case or not….KRMS has reached out to SSM for comment and aware awaiting a response.

The clinic is set to officially close its doors on December 30th.