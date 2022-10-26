News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Residents Invited to Learn About Proposed Improvements to Route 54 in Camdenton

ByNews Press Release

Oct 25, 2022 , ,

Information is being made available regarding proposed improvements along U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is inviting residents and motorists to share their thoughts.

The project consists of widening Route 54 to five lanes; two eastbound lanes, two westbound lanes, and a center turn lane from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill Road.

The project also includes the construction of curb and gutter, new paved approaches, and drainage enclosures.

Motorists and area residents can find more details, ask questions or provide feedback on this project by visiting modot.org/Camdenton54Widening, beginning today.

A public meeting will also be held on Tuesday, November 15 at the Camdenton-Area Chamber of Commerce office, located at 739 West U.S. Highway 54 in Camdenton.

The public may attend the meeting at any time between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m.

Those in attendance will be able to express their views on the proposed improvements.

MoDOT staff will be available to help answer questions and provide information on the proposed project.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org, or follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

By News Press Release

Related Post

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Bennett Spring Stream Team #5462 will hold annual clean up Nov. 5

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Michael Fong to Serve as Acting Regional Administrator for SBA’s Great Plains Region VII

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Luetkemeyer on Guidance Issued by CFPB on “Junk Fees”

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release

You Missed These Top Stories

Community Events Local News Top Stories

Bennett Spring Stream Team #5462 will hold annual clean up Nov. 5

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Michael Fong to Serve as Acting Regional Administrator for SBA’s Great Plains Region VII

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Luetkemeyer on Guidance Issued by CFPB on “Junk Fees”

Oct 26, 2022 News Press Release
Local News Politics Top Stories

Laclede Voters Could Be Voting To Cut Taxes On Commercial Properties

Oct 26, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins