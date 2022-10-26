Residents Invited to Learn About Proposed Improvements to Route 54 in Camdenton

Information is being made available regarding proposed improvements along U.S. Route 54 in Camdenton.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is inviting residents and motorists to share their thoughts.

The project consists of widening Route 54 to five lanes; two eastbound lanes, two westbound lanes, and a center turn lane from Business Route 5 to Bumper Hill Road.

The project also includes the construction of curb and gutter, new paved approaches, and drainage enclosures.

Motorists and area residents can find more details, ask questions or provide feedback on this project by visiting modot.org/Camdenton54Widening, beginning today.

A public meeting will also be held on Tuesday, November 15 at the Camdenton-Area Chamber of Commerce office, located at 739 West U.S. Highway 54 in Camdenton.

The public may attend the meeting at any time between the hours of 4 and 6 p.m.

Those in attendance will be able to express their views on the proposed improvements.

MoDOT staff will be available to help answer questions and provide information on the proposed project.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org, or follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.