Residents, Resort Owners Share Concerns Over Lodging Tax Increase

A group of small resort owners and others opposed to a proposed lodging tax increase shared their concerns with the Camden County Commission Wednesday. Some of the resort owners feel like their voices were not represented in the decision made by Tri-County Lodging and the business districts to place the issue on the ballot. Others who spoke raised concerns over the legitimacy of the association itself. Their argument is that the business district has never held a certified election of officials and therefore is not a legally assembled entity capable of receiving or spending public funds. The commission said while the lodging tax and the soccer complex it would support are not their projects, they would have their attorney review the claims regarding the business district and draft an opinion. The vote on the lodging tax is scheduled for November 5th in Camden, Morgan, and Miller counties.