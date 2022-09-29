News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Residents Warned Of Incorrect Ads Being Pushed To Those With Medicare

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 27, 2022 , ,

Those of Medicare age are being warned to be careful about responding to any of the many ads which suggest you should be getting more in the way of benefits than you may be getting.

Local insurance agents including Becky Jennings of the Jennings Insurance Group say the ads with 800 numbers may not be illegal, but they can be misleading…“You are not calling Medicare. That’s the first thing you need to understand. You’re not calling Medicare, you’re literally calling a marketing company and their only job is to get you to switch your plan. Even if you’re on the right plan for you, they will want you to switch your plan.”

Jennings recently told Morning Magazine on KRMS she knows a man who had made several such calls and had his plans switched until he was no longer aware of what plan he had.

