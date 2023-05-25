Resolution Of Support For Osage Nation Casino Tabled Until Next Meeting In Lake Ozark

Tabled for further review…a consensus Tuesday night of the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen which passed on a resolution of support for the Osage Nation’s plan to bring a casino to the city.

Administrator Harrison Fry says that approval of the resolution, if ultimately passed, would clear the way for a formal agreement with the city.

“I don’t know that that can exist until after they’ve received federal approval to get this in tribal trust where they pursue their Class Two license. If they want to change that licensing, I do believe they require cooperation from the state, and the state may push some of those conversations with us as well.”

Fry also says the resolution would allow for discussions with the Osage Nation about other details such as the city police department having any kind of role in law enforcement on casino property.

“Been expressed to us that they would be pursuing an agreement with the city to in effect cross deputize. Right? We would have the ability to enforce laws within their property. Is there an exchange of dollars on that? Perhaps. Perhaps not.”

The motion to table the resolution was unanimous.

The next regular meeting of the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen is set for June 13th.