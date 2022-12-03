News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

COVID 19 Health Local News State News Top Stories

Respiratory Sickness Spreading Around The Area

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 2, 2022 , ,
white ceramic mug on white table beside black eyeglasses

It’s that time of the year again here in the lake area that a variety of illnesses are spreading and at a good pace.

Jessica Whitworth, a Nurse Practitioner from the Lake Regional Express Care in Camdenton, says a great majority of the illnesses currently being reported are respiratory-related…“We’re seeing Influenza, COVID, RSV…those kinda things.”

Other than a trip to your physician or possibly the E-R for treatment and some medications, Whitworth says getting back to basics is still the best way to stay healthy…“Good hand hygiene! These viruses can live on hard surfaces for a long period of time. Try to avoid touching your face…those kinds of things. Try to eat healthy…keep yourself healthy in general, those are some of the biggest things you can do to try and prevent illness.” 

Whitworth also says, contrary to popular opinion, you will not catch the flu from getting the flu shot and, when in doubt, stay home if you are not feeling well.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

One Dead After Suspected DWI Crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County

Dec 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: English Guilty on All Counts in First-Degree Murder Trial

Dec 2, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Farmers Offered No-Cost Extension Of Hauling Permits For Hay

Dec 2, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News Top Stories

One Dead After Suspected DWI Crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County

Dec 3, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

BREAKING: English Guilty on All Counts in First-Degree Murder Trial

Dec 2, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Business Local News State News Top Stories

Farmers Offered No-Cost Extension Of Hauling Permits For Hay

Dec 2, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Crime Local News Top Stories

Dixon Woman Faces Charges In Pulaski County Arrest

Dec 2, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins