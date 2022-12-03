Respiratory Sickness Spreading Around The Area

It’s that time of the year again here in the lake area that a variety of illnesses are spreading and at a good pace.

Jessica Whitworth, a Nurse Practitioner from the Lake Regional Express Care in Camdenton, says a great majority of the illnesses currently being reported are respiratory-related…“We’re seeing Influenza, COVID, RSV…those kinda things.”

Other than a trip to your physician or possibly the E-R for treatment and some medications, Whitworth says getting back to basics is still the best way to stay healthy…“Good hand hygiene! These viruses can live on hard surfaces for a long period of time. Try to avoid touching your face…those kinds of things. Try to eat healthy…keep yourself healthy in general, those are some of the biggest things you can do to try and prevent illness.”

Whitworth also says, contrary to popular opinion, you will not catch the flu from getting the flu shot and, when in doubt, stay home if you are not feeling well.