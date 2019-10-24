News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Rezoning for Housing Complex Set for Second Reading

Second reading on a rezoning request that could clear the way for a new housing development is scheduled for the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting. First reading of the request was passed without dissent the last time the board met in regular session. If approved, Pearl Capital Management will develop a $40 million complex initially consisting of up to 220 rental units on Nichols Road abutting the Arrowhead development. The rezoning request would change the property’s current classification from agricultural to residential. The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meets tonight at 6pm.

