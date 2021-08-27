Richland High School Requests Masks Back In Class

A Lake area school is heading back to class with Masks.

Officials in the Richland School High School are putting the requirements back in place, after more than 20% of students and staff were required to quarantine after coming in contact with an infected individual.

Officials at Lebanon R-3 recently agreed to allow masks in school, but they remain optional for staff and students.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has vowed to sue any school district that institutes a mask mandate, even if cases are spreading at high rate.

***Editors note: This story was edited to remove a statement that Lebanon R3 Schools is requiring masks….the masks are “optional” for staff and students in the district, not required.