Richland House Destroyed by Fire

No one injured after fire consumes a home in the Richland area. According to the Tri-County Fire Protection District, the fire happened in the 18000 block of State Highway A. The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and officials say someone driving by the house saw flames coming from the roof and contacted firefighters. The home was heavily involved when they arrived on the scene. Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Mid-County and Crocker fire districts along with the Pulaski County Ambulance District.

