Richland Man Charged With Making IED, Child Endangerment and Other Felonies

What was reported as a search warrant being executed for narcotics in Richland comes to an end with a suspect being arrested for, allegedly, manufacturing an improvised explosive device, or IED. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says the multi-agency operation culminated shortly before 7:45 Monday night in the 500 block of Louise Street in Richland. Upon entry into the residence, the device appearing to be an IED was discovered and two children inside were immediately evacuated. The residence was secured and the highway patrol’s bomb squad was called in while the Tri-County Fire District was put on standby. The device was removed without incident and the subsequent search uncovered a .22 caliber handgun with a magazine containing ten live rounds. A suspect, identified as 37-year-old Joseph Trotter, was taken into custody. He is charged with unlawful possession of an explosive device, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession/manufacture/repair or sale of an illegal weapon. Trotter was being held in the Pulaski County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

