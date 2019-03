A Richland man is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian accident in southeast Missouri. The Highway Patrol says that it happened around 1:30 Monday morning on Highway-72, west of Bunker in Reynolds County. 28-year-old Seth Bryson of Richland was walking in the roadway where he was struck by a westbound pickup. Bryson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 62-year-old Dennis Bounds of Salem, was uninjured.