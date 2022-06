A Richland woman has serious injuries following a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

According to the Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Misty Miller was traveling on Highway 133 just 2 miles north of Richland, when she traveled off the right side and struck a barbed-wire fence.

She was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The Patrol Says Miller was not wearing a helmet and is facing DWI charges in the crash, along with driving with a revoked license.